A weather warning for wind in north Wales has been lifted - but the Met Office says heavy rain could now cause problems in the south.

The alert predicting 70mph gusts for Friday had been issued earlier in the week.

However, a yellow warning for rain in the south has now been issued - saying it could lead to travel delays and flooding.

The alert covers the whole of the south and goes as far north as Builth Wells.

Previously, the Met Office said there was "some uncertainty" in the path the storm will take.

The warning for strong winds in Scotland still remains in place.