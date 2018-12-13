Image caption Peter Colwell died in February last year

The jury has been discharged in the trial of two men accused of killing an 18-year-old who was shot dead in a pub car park.

Peter Colwell died inside a 4x4 outside the Ship Inn in Llanbedrog, Gwynedd, on 5 February 2017.

Ben Fitzsimons, 23, of Pwllheli, and Ben Wilson, 29, of Ely, Cambridgeshire, had been on trial at Caernarfon Crown Court.

But after 23 hours and 20 minutes of deliberations, the jury was discharged.

The two defendants had been drinking with Mr Colwell when he was shot.

They will remain on bail and face a retrial for the charge of manslaughter through gross negligence in June 2019.