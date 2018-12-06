Image copyright Andrew Price

Two men who took girls from a care home and trafficked them for sex face "lengthy custodial sentences".

John Purcell, 33, and John Delaney, 31, were convicted of a string of offences against two teenagers from Wrexham, including rape and sexual assault.

Purcell, of Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, and Delaney, from Ruthin Road caravan site in Wrexham, will be sentenced at Mold Crown Court on 13 December.

A third man, Todd Wickens, 28, was cleared of sex trafficking and rape.

Remanding the pair in custody, Judge Rhys Rowlands told them they faced "lengthy custodial sentences" for the "very serious" offences committed between December 2011 and April 2012.

Purcell was found guilty of two counts of rape and four sex trafficking offences.

He was cleared of one rape charge and a charge of arranging a sexual offence.

Delaney was convicted of raping two victims, one sexual assault and three sex trafficking offences.

Jurors found him not guilty on two counts of rape, one count of trafficking and a count of arranging a sexual offence.