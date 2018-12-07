The eastbound carriageway of the M4 has shut after a crash.

One car was involved in the incident at about 04:20 GMT on Friday, and the motorway closed between junction 49 Pont Abraham roundabout and junction 48 Pontarddulais Road, Swansea.

The carriageway is expected to stay closed for most of the morning with traffic queuing, and diversions in place.

Emergency services remain at the scene and it is not known if anyone was hurt.