Image copyright Powys council Image caption Landlord Peter Saxon was convicted in his absence for dumping the waste behind his pub

A landlord has been fined for illegally dumping commercial waste in the back garden of his pub.

Peter Saxon of the Britannia Inn, Crickhowell, was convicted in his absence at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates' Court following complaints to Powys council about the rubbish.

The court was told Saxon had failed to co-operate with an investigation.

He was fined £440 plus £150 for investigation costs, £150 legal costs and a victim surcharge of £44.

Phyl Davies, the council's cabinet member for recycling and waste, said: "Clearly the storage of waste from a food-producing business is a potentially serious risk to the environment and public health."