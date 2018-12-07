Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Charles met youngsters involved in the Prince's Trust

Commuters at Cardiff central station were greeted by the sight of Prince Charles when he arrived for a royal visit by steam locomotive-pulled train.

The heir began his visit to the city by hopping off and walking down platform three to meet driver Vince Henderson

Mr Henderson, 58, said the prince asked about the engine and its coal before wishing the crew a merry Christmas.

He then met youngsters who were part of a Prince's Trust programme to equip them with skills for the rail industry.

Phil Jones, director of the Prince's Trust Cymru, introduced Prince Charles to the group who had completed the Get Into Rail project.

After the visit, Mr Jones said: "Employers can teach them the specific skills needed to do the job but Get Into Rail helps them develop what we call soft skills - motivation, self-confidence, teamwork."

During his day in Cardiff, the prince will visit the City Hospice to meet patients, families, staff and volunteers

Later, he will attend a performance staged by the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, which the prince supports as patron.

The Clan Line, the locomotive pulling the royal train, was built in the same year the heir to the throne was born - 1948.