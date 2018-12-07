A48 closed between Newport and Cardiff after crash
- 7 December 2018
A road between Newport and Cardiff is closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle crash.
The incident on the A48 happened at about 07:40 GMT, with it shut from the LG roundabout in Coedkernew to Castleton.
It was originally just the westbound lanes affected, but it is now closed in both directions as police deal with the incident.
Meanwhile, a man has died following a crash on the M4 near Swansea.