Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Meet the manikin which cries and talks

Child nursing students are getting a more "enhanced and realistic" experience with the help of a hi-tech manikin named Hal.

Hal, which has the body of a five-year-old, has a pulse, can change skin colour, turn his head and cry to mimic the behaviour of sick children.

Students at the University of South Wales (USW) can practice with Hal before treating children on wards.

Senior lecturer Sarah Gethin Davies it can take teaching "to the next level".

She added: "We do actually treat him as a real child because they're talking back to him and reacting with him.

"He just takes it it all to the next level. He gives us a deeper and wider variety of of expressions and reactions to the students when they're assessing them.

Image caption Hal can turn his head, speak, cry and even change skin colour

"[The students] are able to learn in a safe environment with their tutor. They are able to make mistakes."

Students James Necerws-Morgan and Sopgie Heggie-Davies said Hal, who is being used on the USW Glyntaff campus in Pontypridd, has helped them both with their undergraduate training.

Image caption Hal is being used at USW's Glyntaff campus in Pontypridd

Mr Necerws-Morgan said: "I've learnt the kind of skills needed to go out and practice as I'm going out on placement soon. These practice skills will allow me to carry out simple vital signs that my needs will be required for."

Ms Heggie-Davies said: "I found it really beneficial to have him be able to cry and grimace and make all the expressions a child will."