A community clubbed together to raise £6,500 for festive decorations for their first Christmas tree.

Cwmavon, Neath Port Talbot, accepted one of two donated trees with the other sent to nearby Port Talbot, attracting criticism for its appearance.

But the Cwmavon tree prompted a united effort among local people to decorate it, according to community leaders.

One resident donated £2,000, while others have done sponsored head shaves and leg waxes to raise funds.

Bryn and Cwmavon ward councillor Charlotte Galsworthy said the tree had "brought the community" together, creating "festive cheer" and a "buzz".

Image caption Stephen Kinnock: "It's been a fantastic community effort"

MP Stephen Kinnock added: "We can't quite understand how it happened.

"It's been a fantastic community effort - local business, local people getting together, some with money, some with help with the tree, and it's just a great example of community spirit and of Christmas spirit."

On Friday, crowds gathered for the lights switch-on, along with a laser show and a Christmas sing-along.