A driver has been killed in a crash with a lorry on the A470 in Powys.

The accident, which happened near Llyswen at about 05:45 GMT, involved a Ford Focus and a Man lorry. The car driver died at the scene.

The road between Llyswen and Pontybat has been shut and diversions put in place.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the man's family was being supported and appealed for witnesses to come forward.