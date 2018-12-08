Man killed in lorry crash on A470 at Llyswen
- 8 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver has been killed in a crash with a lorry on the A470 in Powys.
The accident, which happened near Llyswen at about 05:45 GMT, involved a Ford Focus and a Man lorry. The car driver died at the scene.
The road between Llyswen and Pontybat has been shut and diversions put in place.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the man's family was being supported and appealed for witnesses to come forward.