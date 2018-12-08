Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses

An elderly woman is in hospital after she was hit by a police car in Cardiff.

Paramedics were called to the incident Merthyr Road in Whitchurch at around 17:20 GMT.

The injured woman was taken to University Hospital Wales, Cardiff with minor injuries, an ambulance spokeswoman said.

South Wales Police have closed the roads in the area and are appealing for witnesses but did not give the age of the woman involved.