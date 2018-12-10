Image copyright Victorian Society Image caption Construction on the John Summers' building began in 1907

A public meeting is due to be held to discuss ways to reopen a Flintshire landmark placed on a list of the UK's most endangered buildings.

Shotton steelworks' Grade II-listed general office and clock tower has been hit by vandals repeatedly since it was boarded up about 10 years ago.

It was built in 1907 when the steel company's founders expanded the site at Deeside which once employed 10,000.

It has changed ownership four times and was acquired in a land deal in 2010.

Now, local enterprise group the Enbarr Foundation is launching a campaign to try to reopen it as a community facility and it is hosting a meeting on Monday to gauge support.

In September, the Victorian Society highlighted its concerns about the building by placing it on its Top 10 Endangered Buildings list.

Image copyright Flintshire County Council Image caption The building was built in 1907

Society director Christopher Costelloe said the "fine Edwardian industrial building which should proudly showcase Shotton's industrial past... is boarded-up and unused, and every day continues to be at risk from vandalism and theft".

Developer Pochin paid £5m for 200 acres of surplus land at the steelworks in June 2010, including the general office and other buildings.

It said it had offered the the building to the community enterprise group on a peppercorn rent and 250 year lease.

A spokesman added the company was also paying for engineering reports into the condition of the building and security at the site.