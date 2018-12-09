Wales

'Serious' incident with car and pedestrian in Tonypandy

  • 9 December 2018

A road has been closed after a "serious" incident involving a car and a pedestrian in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

South Wales Police said it happened at about 07:15 GMT in Princess Louise Road, Tonypandy. The woman's condition has not been disclosed.

The road will remain shut "for some time" with people being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed what happened has been asked to call 101.

