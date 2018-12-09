'Serious' incident with car and pedestrian in Tonypandy
- 9 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A road has been closed after a "serious" incident involving a car and a pedestrian in Rhondda Cynon Taff.
South Wales Police said it happened at about 07:15 GMT in Princess Louise Road, Tonypandy. The woman's condition has not been disclosed.
The road will remain shut "for some time" with people being asked to avoid the area.
Anyone who witnessed what happened has been asked to call 101.