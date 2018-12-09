A Japanese knotweed treatment service has been set up in a bid to generate more income for Neath Port Talbot Council and avoid job cuts.

It is hoped the service, which controls the spread of the invasive plant, will bring in around £40,000 a year.

The council's environment department has seen its budget cut by £18m over seven years.

Many of the 400 staff who left during that time took early retirement or voluntary redundancy.

The service started after residents raised issues when buying and selling homes, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"Residents were having conveyancing problems when trying to sell their properties - the issue was being picked up on surveys and stalling house sales," the council's head of planning Nicola Pearce said.

"As it was an area of work we had officers already trained in delivering, we began a trial a few months ago.

"It's early days but we have had very positive feedback - prices are very competitive in comparison to the private sector."

How to recognise Japanese knotweed

Image caption The plant was first imported to the UK in the 19th century

Dense thickets of green, purple-speckled, bamboo-like stems up to three metres tall

Heart or shield-shaped leaves

Alternate leafing pattern along stems

Completely hollow stems that can be snapped easily