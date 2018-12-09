Wales

Cardiff crash: One in hospital after five-vehicle collision

  • 9 December 2018
Image caption South Wales Police were called to the accident on the A48 in Cardiff

One person has been taken to hospital after a five-vehicle crash on the A48 dual carriageway.

Paramedics and police officers were called to the accident between Pontprennau and Llanedeyrn Interchange in Cardiff at about 12:20 GMT on Sunday.

The person was taken to the University Hospital of Wales by the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The extent of their injuries are unknown.

