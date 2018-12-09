Cardiff crash: One in hospital after five-vehicle collision
- 9 December 2018
One person has been taken to hospital after a five-vehicle crash on the A48 dual carriageway.
Paramedics and police officers were called to the accident between Pontprennau and Llanedeyrn Interchange in Cardiff at about 12:20 GMT on Sunday.
The person was taken to the University Hospital of Wales by the Welsh Ambulance Service.
The extent of their injuries are unknown.