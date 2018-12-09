Image caption The incident happened on Merthyr Road in Whitchurch

A 94-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a police van.

The woman was struck on Merthyr Road in Whitchurch, Cardiff, at 17:20 GMT on Saturday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was investigating the death following "a mandatory referral from South Wales Police".

It said the woman suffered injuries and was taken to hospital where she has since died.

A spokesperson said the woman's next of kin had been informed of her death.

They said IOPC investigators "attended the scene and the post-incident procedures".