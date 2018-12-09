Image caption Both fire and police attended the blaze

A woman in her twenties has been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, following a house fire in Newport.

South Wales Fire service sent three crews to the house on Gainsborough Drive, St. Julians, at 19:00 GMT.

The woman, whose condition is not known, was taken to Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.

Gwent Police confirmed it sent officers to the blaze - though the cause of the blaze is still yet to be determined.