Woman taken to hospital after house fire in Newport
- 9 December 2018
A woman in her twenties has been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, following a house fire in Newport.
South Wales Fire service sent three crews to the house on Gainsborough Drive, St. Julians, at 19:00 GMT.
The woman, whose condition is not known, was taken to Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.
Gwent Police confirmed it sent officers to the blaze - though the cause of the blaze is still yet to be determined.