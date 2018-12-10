Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV of the brawl was shown at Cardiff Crown Court

Football fans have been jailed for "reprehensible" violence in a post-match pub brawl.

Cardiff City and Aston Villa supporters punched, kicked and threw bottles at one another following the Bluebirds' 3-0 win on 12 August 2017.

The fight erupted in and around The Cornwall pub in Grangetown after the Championship fixture.

Three Cardiff and 10 Villa fans were jailed for between three years and nine months at Cardiff Crown Court.

Nine of those involved have also been banned from football grounds across the UK for six years

Some fans admitted violent disorder and others were found guilty at trials in October and November.

The court heard a group of Aston Villa supporters drove to The Cornwall pub in a minibus once the match at Cardiff City Stadium was over.

They walked towards the pub as a group, assaulting Cardiff supporters with fists and glass and trying to get into the pub, first at the front and then through the side entrance.

Image copyright CPS Image caption The assistant manager of The Cornwall said a group of men approached the pub looking "riled up"

Cardiff fans then confronted the Villa supporters as they began to withdraw, leading to further violence.

Three men were pulled and kicked to the ground and then kicked while on the floor.

Judge Neil Bidder QC described it as "serious violent disorder" at a "respectable" pub where there were children and elderly people eating food.

He accepted the Cardiff City fans had not gone looking for violence, but in the face of "reprehensible behaviour by in the main Aston Villa supporters", the Cardiff City supporters "didn't need to get involved".

The judge paid tribute to the assistant manager of the pub who "while still in physical danger, was trying to protect her customers".

The Aston Villa supporters have also been given football banning orders for six years because of the planning they carried out ahead of this football-related violence.

Three defendants who have been convicted will be sentenced at a later date.