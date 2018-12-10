Image copyright Llangollen Railway Image caption The Santa Special train was returning to Llangollen Railway when the dog ran in front of it

At least one hunt dog was hit by a steam train carrying families returning from a trip to see Santa.

Llangollen Railway's Santa Special service was returning from Carrog, Denbighshire, at about 16:00 GMT on Sunday when the accident happened.

It is not yet known which hunt the dogs belonged to, or how many were injured after they strayed on to the track.

Business manager Liz McGuinness said: "I am not certain at this stage how badly the animal was injured."

North Wales Police was not called - although the force is aware of it - and the RSPCA said it had not been alerted on its cruelty line.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is not known how many dogs were injured, or how badly (file photo)

A "large number" of families and children were on board the train at the time.

Ms McGuinness said: "No-one aboard the train... [was] hurt but the driver and crew were obviously badly shaken by this highly regrettable incident.

"I sincerely apologise to everyone on the Santa Special. Can I make it clear that the hunt does not have permission to be on Llangollen Railway property."

The train eventually returned to Llangollen station, where she said hunt members took the injured "animal or animals" away.

The railway has launched an investigation.