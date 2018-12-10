Image copyright PA Image caption Three women were rescued by lifeboats on Sunday night

Three women swept into the sea off the Pembrokeshire coast were saved by lifeboat crews who spotted them waving a phone light.

The women were stranded next to cliffs on Sunday night after they were cut off by the tide near Amroth.

They had been out walking along the coast when the tide came in, and had climbed onto the rocks.

Their mobile phone battery was almost out, so they had cut their emergency calls to the coastguard short.

This meant that the two Tenby lifeboats did not know exactly where they were.

The women had just enough battery left to wave the phone light, signalling to the approaching boats.

However, all three women were washed into the water by waves before they could be reached.

Ben James, a helmsman on the lifeboat, said: "It was pitch black and pouring with rain and there was a swell.

"There was no way they would have survived if we hadn't been there."

The RNLI said one of the three women was believed to be in her 50s and living locally, and the other two were younger tourists, one French and the other German.

Mr James said of the rescue: "They could see both boats coming and although they only had 10% battery, they started waving the phone at us. I think that's what probably saved them."

As the inshore lifeboat tried to get close enough to grab them, all three women were pulled into the water by a swell.

Crews managed to pluck all three to safety.

"They were in shock, as you would be," said Mr James. "They were quite upset, and they were lucky just to have a couple of grazes.

"I've been crew for 23 years and this is definitely the most dramatic this year."