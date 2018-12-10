Powys man, 30, killed in A470 lorry crash named
A 30-year-old man killed in a crash on the A470 near Llyswen has been named.
James Rogers, from Llandrindod Wells, Powys, was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday.
The crash, which happened at about 05:45 GMT, involved a blue Ford Focus and a lorry.
Dyfed Powys Police are appealing for witnesses, and said their thoughts are with Mr Rogers' family, who are being supported by specialist officers.