Image copyright Caroline Thomas Image caption The neonatal nurses on a previous night out

A group of nurses whose department is closing in a few months faced losing their last Christmas party because the venue they had booked cancelled with days to spare.

Royal Glamorgan Hospital special care baby unit staff had booked the Village Hotel in Cardiff for 19 December.

An online appeal led to an "incredible" response, and another hotel offered them a night out at short notice.

The Village Hotel said it had offered alternative options for the group.

The neonatal nurses from the hospital in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taff, booked the party night at the Village about two months ago.

They wanted to make the night extra special as their unit is closing in the spring under a reorganisation of maternity services in the area.

Because of the nature of their 24-hour work, they had needed to make careful arrangements to ensure all staff were able to attend the party on a particular night, and could not alter the date.

The hotel got in touch to say it was altering an all-inclusive drinks policy on the night to a set number of drinks because of licensing laws and asked if they still wanted to come. They said yes, but because other groups pulled out, the hotel contacted them again to say it had cancelled the entire event.

Image copyright Google Image caption Another venue has stepped in after the Village Hotel let the nurses down

A spokeswoman for the Village Hotel said the women had been offered alternative dates and an offer to be taken to a sister hotel in Swansea, which they had declined.

On Sunday, an appeal was put out on social media to find an alternative venue with 10 days to spare. By Monday morning the group had been offered a package by the Park Plaza hotel in Cardiff.

Senior staff nurse Caroline Thomas told BBC Wales the response had been overwhelming.

"It's just incredible how lovely people are," she said.

"We're all moving up to [Prince Charles Hospital in] Merthyr in March so it's our last year on the unit and we wanted to have a special one."

Ms Thomas added: "We will get to wear our sparkly dresses after all."