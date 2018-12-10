Pont Abraham M4 crash: Tributes paid to Tony Hemming
- 10 December 2018
Tributes have been paid to a "beloved husband, father, grandfather and son" who died in an M4 crash on Friday.
Maurice Hemming was fatally injured between Pont Abraham and Pontarddulais Road, Swansea, forcing the closure of the motorway for five hours.
His Vauxhall Vectra was the only vehicle involved in the crash on the eastbound carriageway.
In a statement, his family said: "You will always be in our thoughts and our hearts forever and always."