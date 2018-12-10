Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged incidents took place as workers laid broadband cables in the Caia Park area of Wrexham

Virgin Media has apologised after its contractors were accused of sexual harassment and abusive behaviour towards women.

Claims were made following their work to lay cables for broadband in Caia Park, Wrexham.

Queensway councillor Carrie Harper said women were subjected to "sexually inappropriate behaviour" and sworn at.

A company spokeswoman said it was sorry for "upset caused" and was looking into complaints made against workers.

They have been on site for the past few weeks laying cables on the estate, as ultrafast fibre optic broadband is rolled out across Wrexham.

But Plaid Cymru councillor on Wrexham council Ms Harper said she had received complaints from six women about being sworn at or approached and spoken to inappropriately.

One was walking her son to school, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"The complaints range from abusive and threatening language and also include several cases of alleged sexual harassment," she said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Virgin Media workers have been installing equipment for ultra fast broadband connections

"I'm absolutely appalled by the behaviour that's been reported.

"I have asked Virgin Media to ensure that these complaints are investigated as a matter of urgency and also to ensure that the men responsible are removed from the ward immediately."

Ms Harper added the local authority has also raised concerns, adding: "I won't tolerate any woman being intimidated, threatened or sexually harassed."

The Virgin Media spokeswoman added: "We are aware of complaints regarding the conduct of some contractors working on our behalf in Caia Park and we are looking into them.

"We sincerely apologise to residents for any upset caused and we are working with our contract partner to address the matter."