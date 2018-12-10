Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Jenson Spellman and Emma Sillett went missing in November and were found in a reservoir

The funeral of a woman who was found dead with her five-year-old son in a reservoir in Derbyshire is due to be held this week.

Emma Sillett, 41, and her son Jenson Spellman were discovered in the Valehouse reservoir in November.

They were retrieved from the water two days after Jenson's father John Spellman reported them missing from their home in Glossop.

Miss Sillett will be laid to rest at Colwyn Bay crematorium on Friday.

'Much loved daughter'

She was originally from Old Colwyn. Jenson's funeral was held in Glossop on Thursday.

Post-mortem examinations for the pair gave the preliminary cause of death as drowning, and Derbyshire Police said there was no indication anyone else was involved in their deaths.

A funeral notice on the website North Wales Live said: "It is with much sadness we announce the departing of Emma. Aged 41 Years. Of Glossop and formerly of Old Colwyn.

"Devoted Mum to the late Jenson. Much loved Daughter, Sister and Cousin. Emma will be sadly missed by all her family and friends."

Image caption Police started searching Valehouse reservoir after being given further information from Jenson's father

Inquests were opened last month in Chesterfield. The court heard Miss Sillett was a social worker in the adoptions team for Stockport social services, and her son was a pupil at Simmondley Primary School.

Det Ch Insp Sally Blaiklock told the court they were reported missing by her partner John Spellman on 20 November.

CCTV at the home address showed the mother and son leaving the house at about 08:45 GMT that morning.

More CCTV footage showed Miss Sillett taking her son to McDonald's between 12:30 and 13:30.

The following day police searched Valehouse reservoir after being given further information by Mr Spellman. They found Miss Sillett's car parked there, and their bodies were located the next day.

A full inquest is likely to be held early next year.