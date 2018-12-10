Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Jones' inquest was held in Ruthin County Hall and a verdict of accidental death was recorded

A 69-year-old man died following a fall outside his home after being dropped off by a volunteer ambulance driver, an inquest has been told.

Robert Stanton fell on 20 December 2017 but no serious injuries were found.

A few days later he was admitted to Glan Clwyd Hospital, where he had another fall, and he died of bleeding on the brain the following month.

Clearer guidance has been issued for volunteers to ensure patients are accompanied into their homes safely.

Parking issue

Mr Stanton of Shotton, Flintshire, had been to Abergele Hospital for glaucoma treatment, the inquest heard.

His ambulance driver Tony Killow said drivers were meant to ensure patients safely entered their homes but after Mr Stanton got out, another car came up behind so he drove on, telling Mr Stanton: "Wait there while I park."

But within seconds Mr Stanton fell, causing facial injuries.

When Mr Killow was asked by coroner John Gittins whether he should have taken Mr Stanton to the door, he replied: "I agree."

A few days later former fraud analyst Mr Stanton, who had been in hospital several times in the previous few months, was admitted to Glan Clwyd Hospital, where he had another fall on 28 December.

His condition deteriorated and although his wife had pleaded for a CT scan it was not carried out until 3 January when he was found to be suffering from bleeding on the brain, and he died on 16 January.

'Bout of learning'

The cause of death was given as subdural haemotoma - bleeding on the brain.

Mr Stanton had been receiving treatment for vasculitis - blood vessel disorders - which affected his blood count and contributed to severe nosebleeds.

Dr Aled Lewis, who had been treating Mr Stanton in hospital, said specialists at the major trauma unit at Royal Stoke Hospital had advised surgery could not be carried out.

Trish Gaskell, representing the Wales Ambulance Services Trust, said there had been a thorough de-briefing with Mr Killow and an action plan introduced which included a handbook for all drivers.

"There has been a significant bout of learning going on," she said.

The coroner said although the bleeding could have occurred naturally, he felt it had been triggered by either of the two falls - and recorded a conclusion of accidental death.