Motorists have been urged to avoid one of the main routes between south Wales and the Midlands as the A449 near Newport has been shut after a crash.

The northbound carriageway between the M4 motorway junction 24 at the Celtic Manor in Newport and the A472 at Usk has been closed.

The A449 was shut at about 06:30 GMT, with congestion now building on the M4 around Newport.

Gwent Police have urged drivers to find alternative routes.

In Merthyr Tydfil, police have been forced to close one lane of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road at Dowlais, following an earlier incident involving a horse on the carriageway.