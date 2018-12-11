Unemployment rate rises in Wales

Image copyright rrocio

Unemployment in Wales has gone up to a rate of 4.2% - slightly more than the overall UK rate, according to latest figures.

The August-October rate is up on the previous quarter but still down 0.5 percentage points on last year.

However there has been a rise in the employment rate too, according to the Office of National Statistics figures.

In Wales it is 75.3% - a record high and up 0.5 percentage points on the previous quarter.

This compares with a 0.2 percentage point rise for the UK as a whole.

The Welsh employment rate is up 2.5 percentage points on the same quarter last year - with 53,000 more people in work - compared with a 0.6 percentage point rise for the UK.

The figures also show in the UK as a whole, wages are continuing to rise at the fastest pace for nearly a decade.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns welcomed the employment figures as "testament to hard-working individuals across Wales".

"With the country experiencing the highest increase in the rate of employment of any UK country or region in the last year, it is clear that the UK government's efforts to foster job growth across Wales are working," he said.

"The highly anticipated removal of the Severn tolls next week will only strengthen Wales's economic prospects, creating a growth corridor right from Swansea through to Bristol, opening up new opportunities for the people of Wales."