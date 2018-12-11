Image copyright Wrexham Glyndwr University Image caption Jackson's official inauguration ceremony will take place on 15 February

Former world 110m hurdles champion Colin Jackson has been named as Wrexham Glyndwr University's new chancellor.

Jackson said it was "an honour and a thrill" to take up the ambassadorial position.

"The university excels in a lot of things that I believe in, such as social inclusion, and I look forward to being hands-on in this new role."

Jackson was given an Honorary Fellowship by the university for his services to sport in 2016.

The new role will see Jackson preside over graduation ceremonies and other on-campus events.

Prof Maria Hinfelaar, the university's vice-chancellor, said: "He joins us at a very exciting time as we progress with our Campus 2025 programme to improve our campuses and facilities, which includes our partnership with Football Association of Wales to build the new National Football Development Centre at our Colliers Park site in Wrexham.

"Colin will be an inspiring role model for our students and graduates, whatever subject area they are in. We will also involve him in our community-supporting initiatives, and are hoping to bring him to north Wales regularly."

Cardiff-born Jackson, who has worked as a sports commentator and television presenter since retiring from athletics, will replace current chancellor Trefor Jones CBE CVO whose term ends on 1 January 2019.

His official inauguration ceremony will take place on 15 February next year.