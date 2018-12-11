Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Powys council is working to improve its children's services after a critical report by inspectors

A crisis-hit children's department is to be restructured, its new boss has announced.

Powys County Council was hit by a damning report by Welsh Government inspectors in October 2017 which said failings had put children at risk.

Jan Coles, the new head of children's services, told councillors how staff felt the system prevented them doing the best they could for families.

A follow-up inspectors' report is due to be published in the new year.

Ms Coles told the council's health, care and housing scrutiny committee on Monday the current structure had "failed the children we are seeking to serve" and a consultation on a shake-up would take place in January.

She said: "The staff are incredibly dedicated and really committed to make certain this service functions well."

But she added: "They have been working in a way that has not enabled them to do the best for children and young people."

Ms Coles said she believed this was why it had been difficult to recruit permanent staff, and hoped changes would encourage former employees to return, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

She also welcomed changes in the law which would cut the need for a lengthy assessment process before families were given help.

Following the critical inspectors' report, children's services was given an extra £6m on top of its £12m budget, but in November the audit committee said it was set to overspend by another £6m.

Ms Coles told councillors the departmental report for October showed improvements, but Lib Dem group leader James Gibson-Watt said spending had reached "unsustainable levels".