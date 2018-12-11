Image caption The crash happened on Merthyr Road in Whitchurch

A police van which hit a 93-year-old woman who later died was not responding to an incident, initial investigations have suggested.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) believes Winifred Greaves had been trying to cross Merthyr Road in Whitchurch, Cardiff.

The police van had its headlights on when the crash occurred at about 17:40 GMT on Saturday.

Investigators have appealed for any dashcam footage to be shared with them.

South Wales Police made a mandatory referral to the IOPC which is now investigating.

Operations manager Mel Evans said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage to get in touch with our investigators.

"Our thoughts are with Mrs Greaves' family and friends and anyone affected by her death."

The coroner has been informed and an inquest is due to open.