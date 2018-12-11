Image caption Peter Colwell died in February last year

A gamekeeper whose colleague was shot dead has been found guilty of having a loaded shotgun in a public place.

Ben Fitzsimons, 23 of Nanhoron, Gwynedd, had been out drinking with Peter Colwell, 18, and others at the Ship Inn in Llanbedrog before a gun went off in a 4x4, killing Mr Colwell.

Mr Fitzsimons and his boss Ben Wilson, 29, of Ely, Cambridgeshire, deny Mr Colwell's manslaughter last February.

Two other men were cleared of having a shotgun in a public place.

Michael Fitzsimons, 25, also of Nanhoron, and Harry Butler, 23, of Llaniestyn, Gwynedd, had both denied the charge.

The court had heard all the men had gone from pub to pub on 5 February 2017 with a loaded shotgun in their 4x4 before it went off in the vehicle.

Ben Fitzsimons and Mr Wilson are on trial at Caernarfon Crown Court charged with manslaughter.

The jury, which retired to consider its verdicts on the manslaughter and shotgun charges on Thursday, has been sent home for the night.