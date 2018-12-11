Image copyright S4C Image caption Geoffrey Bran will stand trial for the murder of his wife Mavis

Police investigating the murder of a chip shop owner are appealing for two potential witnesses to come forward.

Geoffrey Bran, 70, is accused of killing his wife Mavis at the Chipoteria near her home in Hermon, Carmarthenshire.

The 69-year-old died in October, six days after suffering severe burns on 23 October.

Dyfed Powys Police want to speak to two workmen who were in the shop when the ambulance arrived.

Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption The death of local businesswoman Mrs Bran has been described as a "great loss" to the area

They were described as white men, who wore high visibility jackets. The vehicle they were in was a white van with writing on the side.

Det Ch Insp Neil Jenkins said: "It is important that we speak to everyone that was there that afternoon.

"I would ask that these two men contact the police as they may be able to assist with our enquiries."

Mr Bran will go on trail for murder in May.