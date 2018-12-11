Image copyright PAul Turner/Media Wales/BBC Image caption Before and after: Swansea's Christmas bauble has been removed because of vandalism

A giant Christmas bauble used as a city centre decoration has been removed because of vandalism.

The illuminated 15ft (4.5m) tall decoration was being used for the first time in Swansea on the junction of Princess Way and The Kingsway.

However, the bauble, which was near the Christmas market, partially collapsed after being damaged at the weekend.

It has been sent for repair but Swansea Council said it was unlikely to return during the festive period.

"The damage is such that it is likely that it will not return this Christmas," said a council spokesperson.

"We urge those who may know something about the incident to contact the police."

Metal fencing had been in place to protect the ornament, which had stood at the edge of the city's Christmas market since mid-November.