A man from the Chester area has been killed after his car struck a bus shelter on the England-Wales border.

Police were called to the collision on Saltney Ferry Road in Saltney, Flintshire, at 10:40 GMT on Tuesday.

The Wales Air Ambulance attended but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and North Wales Police are appealing for information.

Sgt Meurig Jones of the Roads Policing Unit said: "Our sympathies go out to the family of the driver who are being supported by Police Family Liaison Officers.

"The investigation is ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area prior to the collision this morning."