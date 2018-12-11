Image caption Daniel Jones denied the charges when he appeared before Llandudno magistrates

A farmer who won a unique tenancy for £1 a year has appeared in court on 20 charges.

Daniel Jones was named as the tenant of the National Trust-owned Parc Farm in Llandudno in 2016.

The alleged offences included failing to dispose of five dead sheep and failing to ensure that birds or animals did not have access to the bodies.

Mr Jones appeared before Llandudno magistrates and pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

A pre-trial hearing will be held on 28 January.

Other allegations include:

Failing to notify the authorities of sheep he had received on the farm from various other locations

Failing to keep an up-to-date register and inventory of the animals

Two charges relating to the movement of sheep from Parc Farm which had been moved on the premises during the previous six days

Obstructing a person authorised under the Animal By-Products (Enforcement) Wales Regulations

The 40-year-old farmer was one of the final seven vying for tenancy of the farm, located at Great Orme headland.

He was whittled down from 2,500 applicants and won after presenting his business plans and demonstrating his shepherding skills.