Image caption Former restaurant owner Nicholas Churton was murdered with a machete and hammer

Arrest details of a criminal who went on to murder a disabled man were not passed to probation services by police for five days, it is claimed.

Jordan Davidson used a machete to kill Nicholas Churton, 67, in the victim's Wrexham flat on 27 March 2017.

He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possessing a knife on 19 March, but the private firm managing offenders was allegedly not told until 24 March.

North Wales Police said it was cooperating with a probe into the case.

Davidson - who had a long list of previous convictions - was released on bail after being charged and BBC Wales has seen evidence it took police five days to report the incident to probation services.

That evidence was provided by Wrexham MP Ian Lucas, who is meeting prisons minister Rory Stewart on Wednesday to repeat his calls for an independent inquiry.

Mr Lucas said the Community Rehabilitation Company (CRC) was not told until 24 March, at which point the firm tried to recall him.

He added: "Did anyone check with the CRC before releasing him? The second question is, why was he granted police bail, given his record and his conduct? That was really an appalling error."

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption The brother of Jordan Davidson's murder victim called him "evil"

Davidson - who was released on licence from prison in December 2016 - was initially jailed for a minimum of 23 years for murder, which was later increased to 30 years.

He also admitted two burglaries, robbery, attempted robbery, attempted grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm on police officers - most were committed in the days around the murder.

Mr Churton's brother James said: "The police and the probation service, who knew this guy, they let him go.

"The whole idea of being out on licence is if you commit a crime again you go straight back to prison. He didn't. He was allowed to walk the streets and carry on being the animal that he was."

Mr Lucas said he asked North Wales Police in December 2017 why Davidson was released and was told the force could not comment because the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was investigating its contact with him.

However, that investigation examined police contact with Mr Churton before his murder and concluded officers may have made errors.

A second investigation examining contact with Davidson after his release from prison was not launched until May 2018 and is yet to conclude.

Image caption James Churton said Davidson "pretty much severed Nick's head in half and he chopped one of his arms off and one of his feet and just left him"

Mr Lucas said there was "nothing preventing police from giving me the answers I wanted last year" but the force "put up the shutters and kept me, the public and, most disgracefully, Mr Churton's family in the dark".

Det Supt Dan Tipton said: "I recognise that this is difficult for Mr Churton's family and I understand why it is important for them to fully understand the circumstances leading up to his death.

"However, until the IOPC investigation is completed and we have the full report we are not able to comment further."

The IOPC said it was working to complete its second investigation and would be "ready to assist if it is deemed necessary for proceedings such as a public inquiry or an inquest to be held in the future".

A spokesman said its director for Wales, Catrin Evans, had agreed to meet Mr Lucas in future to discuss the findings.

The Ministry of Justice said minister Rory Stewart welcomed the chance to meet Mr Lucas and discuss "the tragic death".

A spokesman added: "We will continue to support the Independent Office for Police Conduct with its ongoing investigation and are working with North Wales Police to improve the way information is shared in a timely manner."