Image copyright Stiwt Arts Trust Image caption The main auditorium at the Stiwt seats nearly 500 people

An arts trust has been praised by councillors for helping revitalise a village's Grade II* listed theatre.

Wrexham's ruling executive board agreed a one-off £25,000 payment to help with repairs at the Stiwt in Rhos.

Deputy leader Hugh Jones said the Stiwt was unique and offered value for money, and hailed the arts trust for boosting visitor numbers.

Councillors also agreed to provide £30,000 towards the running costs of staging arts and cultural events.

The arts trust has already raised £75,000 for work required this year.

Mr Jones told his fellow council leaders on Tuesday that the building was "very much at the heart" of the community.

"This plan will ensure a period of stability for the trust and the building itself," he said.

"It is also good in terms of finances if you look at the cost of mothballing the building of over £40,000."

Image copyright Google Image caption The building was financed by a miners' welfare fund and run on subscriptions from the miners

Mr Jones also praised the Stiwt Arts Trust for its work promoting the Welsh language and Welsh heritage, and nurturing young talent from the Wrexham area.

Opened as a miners' institute in 1926, the premises closed in 1977 but were refurbished and re-opened under the management of a trust in 1999.

The trust holds a 25-year lease and is responsible for repairs and the maintenance of the building, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A condition survey in 2016 revealed more than £440,000 of repair work was required, which the trust has been tackling.

Joan Lowe, a councillor who represents the neighbouring village of Ruabon, said: "It is only with the commitment of so many local people that this facility is still there and prospering.

"It's a great asset also to our local schools, because our local schools often come together for different functions there."