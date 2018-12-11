Image copyright Family photo Image caption Karen Milsom died in the crash on Sunday

Tributes have been paid to a woman who died in a crash in Tonypandy.

Karen Milsom, 65, from Llwynypia, died on Sunday at 7:15 GMT in a collision with a white Nissan NV 200 van on Princess Louise Road.

Her family said they were "devastated by the tragic and sudden loss of Karen", who was a "loving wife, sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend".

"Karen had a big heart, was loved by everyone and would do anything for anyone," they added.

Officers investigating the crash are continuing to appeal for information.