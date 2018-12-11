Image copyright Aberystwyth University Image caption The regeneration proposals are on public display for 28 days

Plans for a £26m revamp to breathe new life into Aberystwyth's Old College has been unveiled.

Proposals could see the seafront Grade I-listed building turned into a museum about the first University College of Wales, as well as art spaces, and a science and discovery centre.

The oak-panelled Old Library would become an events space and upper floors a 33-bed four star accommodation.

A 28-day public consultation on the plans got under way earlier.

Aberystwyth University's vice chancellor Elizabeth Treasure said: "Old College is one of Wales's most recognisable buildings and the birthplace of the University of Wales but we need to reinvent its purpose for a new generation."

She said "breathing new life" into the Old College would help "safeguard a key part" of the university's heritage.

Image copyright Aberystwyth University Image caption The aim is to turn the library into an events space

The Gothic style building was built in 1795 and became part of Aberystwyth University.

The regeneration work aims to create 40 jobs and attract 200,000 visitors a year while also creating a 24-hour study space for students.

It would be funded through the university's capital investment programme, external funding and grants, with the building set to reopen in 2022 if plans are approved.

"This is an inspiring project with enormous cultural, educational and economic potential," said the university's Dr Rhodri Llwyd Morgan.