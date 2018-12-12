Image copyright Reuters Image caption Three people were killed and 12 others wounded in the shooting

A Wales MEP was escorted to safety by the military after a shooting in the French city of Strasbourg which killed three people and wounded 12 others.

Derek Vaughan, a Labour member of the European Parliament, tweeted he was sitting in the dark in a restaurant in the city after shots were fired.

The suspect, who is known to security services, escaped after exchanging fire with soldiers and armed police on Tuesday. He is believed to be injured.

The motive remains unclear.

The shooting happened close to a popular Christmas market near one of the city's central squares, Place Kléber.

At about 20:00 GMT on Tuesday, Mr Vaughan tweeted: "In restaurant in Strasbourg. Sitting in dark as city in lock down as shots are fired".

The following morning he wrote: "Had military escort from restaurant to safe area. Bit scary but out at last. Glad to hear all my colleagues also seem safe.

"However desperately sad to hear the news about the deaths and injuries."

In restaurant in Strasbourg. Sitting in dark as city in lock down as shots are fired. — Derek Vaughan MEP (@derekvaughan) December 11, 2018