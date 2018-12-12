Image copyright Google Image caption Prince Charles Hospital opened in 1978

A health board has vowed to keep monitoring the situation regarding an under-threat firm which won a £25 million contract for improvements to one its hospitals.

Interserve is due to start work at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil later this month.

The firm's shares have collapsed after it began seeking a rescue deal.

Cwm Taf University Health Board said it would "continuously assess and mitigate risks".

Work on the £36m redevelopment of the hospital is funded by Welsh Government and is due to be finished by spring 2021.

Interserve's contract includes providing a new staff changing area, a new car park as well as an "enhanced environment" for staff and patients.

The hospital deal was announced on Monday - just days after it came to light Interserve had debts of £500m. Shares later fell as low as 6.5p - down from a peak of more than £7 in 2014.

Interserve, which is one of the UK's largest providers of public services, hopes to resolve the problem by issuing new shares.

Cwm Taf said it had been working on the refurbishment of the ground and first floor at Prince Charles Hospital for "some time".

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.