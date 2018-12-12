Image copyright Family photo Image caption Neighbours told the inquest they regularly heard Anna Jura arguing with her partner Gary Rich

A woman killed by prescription drugs and alcohol may have been groomed for prostitution, an inquest has heard.

Anna Jura, 43, died in Rhondda Cynon Taff, on 22 June 2017.

Her partner Gary Rich, 74, is serving a nine-year jail sentence for inciting prostitution and trafficking in relation to another woman.

At an inquest in Pontypridd, coroner Rachel Knight recorded a narrative conclusion, but said the circumstances of Ms Jura's death were unclear.

Rich was initially arrested on suspicion of murder after injuries were found on Ms Jura's body at her home in Penrhiwceiber.

The Crown Prosecution Service decided there was insufficient evidence to charge him as they could have been caused during attempts to revive her.

Det Con Richard Rees of South Wales Police said Rich claimed to work for the Foreign Office as a spy and told fantastical accounts of being sought by Russians, lies that were believed by Ms Jura.

Image caption Anna Jura was found dead at her home in Penrhiwceiber, near Mountain Ash

Rich told police that following an argument, Ms Jura said she had taken prescription drugs and alcohol and he later found her collapsed.

Her cause of death was given as toxicity combined with the effects of prescription drugs taken with alcohol.

The inquest heard the prison sentence Rich was serving related to another woman he forced into prostitution after a long period of grooming.

Det Con Rees said Rich told "barefaced lies" about both women and "controlled" them.

Ms Knight said it would "not be a surprise if Gary Rich had been grooming Anna Jura for prostitution".