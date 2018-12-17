Image copyright Allen Lloyd Image caption Drivers paid two shillings and six pennies for a car each way when the first Severn bridge opened

Paying to enter south Wales on the motorway is ending as the Severn tolls are abolished after 52 years.

The removal of the fee, which was £5.60 for a car, on the M4 and M48 bridges between south west England and Wales may save commuters up to £1,400 a year.

The Queen opened the first bridge in 1966 and now 25 million journeys a year are made across both bridges.

Toll booths on the M4 bridge have started to be taken down and will reopen toll-free "before rush hour".

It is the first time in history that travellers will be able to cross the Severn Estuary that separates Monmouthshire and south Gloucestershire for free.

It is predicted the toll removal will give a £100m boost to the Welsh economy but 100 toll collectors and administrative staff have been made redundant.

The toll on the M4 and M48 bridges - paid as drivers head westbound into Wales - was initially reduced on New Year's Day in 2018 after they returned to public ownership.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'I've been asked for a Big Mac and fries'

Wales' previous First Minister Carwyn Jones had called for the toll, which is worth up to £10m a month for the UK Government, to be scrapped straight away on 1 January 2018.

But the Department for Transport said the fees collected in 2018 would help pay to phase out tolling and pay towards the estimated annual maintenance and operational cost bill of £15m.

Traffic rise?

The UK Government has expressed concern that toll removal could see traffic rise by six million more vehicles a year which could increase congestion further along the M4 at Newport's infamous traffic bottleneck, the Brynglas Tunnels.

But scrapping the Severn toll has been welcomed by businesses who claimed the "tax" was a barrier to trade.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said it will "help transform" the Severnside economy.

Analysis

Sarah Dickins, BBC Wales economic correspondent

Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption "That toll plaza queue can give the impression Wales is a less attractive place to do business"

The ending of tolls on the Severn crossings lifts not just a physical and financial barrier but also a psychological one.

For those that have had to queue at the toll plaza, the frustration they feel at delays and charges can form a barrier than can give the impression that Wales is a less attractive place to do business - or to live or play.

Those queues to enter Wales have at times been lengthy and that's not been a good advert for Wales for would-be tourists nor for potential investors.

What toll removal does is make Wales and the south-west of England feel closer psychologically. Easier to commute, easier to shop, easier to trade. House buying patterns are already changing and commuting will follow.

The big question is whether both sides of the bridges can be winners. The challenge for Wales is to make the most of being more easily connected to Bristol, the fastest growing city outside London.

'Major milestone'

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns, who paid the final toll over the second crossing on Sunday, said: "The end of the tolls is a major milestone for the economies of south Wales and south west of England, and will remove historic barriers between communities.

"Scrapping the tolls means an end to generations of people paying to simply cross the border....meaning more money in their pockets, helping them with the cost of living and leaving them with and more cash to spend in their local areas."

The toll removal has seen the ripple effects of the booming Bristol economy, reported to be second only to London in the UK, in south-east Wales.

Average house prices have risen faster in the two Welsh Severnside towns of Chepstow and Caldicot - 16% and 12% respectively - than in any other UK town since it the July 2017 announcement that the tolls would be cut.

Property experts Zoopla said Bristol it is the second most expensive area to buy a property in the UK - behind London - and only house prices in Manchester are rising quicker than in Bristol.

Analysis

Arwyn Jones, BBC Wales political correspondent

Image caption "Where things get tricky for Welsh ministers is how they intend to cope with extra traffic"

The UK Government and the Welsh Government don't agree on many things these days. But ministers at both ends of the M4 support abolishing the tolls on the Severn bridge.

They also agree that traffic flow will increase on both sides of the bridge when the tolls go. Where things get a little more tricky for ministers in Cardiff Bay is how they intend to cope with that extra traffic.

In the past they've said it was part of the reason the M4 relief road is needed. But as the future of the £1.4 billion scheme hangs in the balance, the extra vehicles using that busy stretch of road could cause more of a headache for motorists.

About 6,000 new properties are either planned or being built within 10 miles of both bridges on the Welsh side of the Severn Estuary, which is attracting an influx of people relocating from Bristol "to get more property for their money".

"Over the last couple of years and in particular in the last 18 months, the three-bedroom market and four-bedroom has had a huge increase in prices," said Caldicot estate agent Nathan Reeks.

"We've gone from, about £140,000 and we're now pushing to a quarter of a million pounds."

'Extra pressure and gentrification'

But there are fears local roads and services like doctors and schools will not be able to cope with the "extra pressure" on infrastructure.

And locals fear south Monmouthshire could become "gentrified" and make buying a house "extremely difficult" for those who have grown up in the area.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC archive: the day the Severn Bridge opened 50 years ago

"There's about 1,000 or so extra properties planned for the Chepstow area alone but that will stretch our doctors' surgeries, schools and other essential basic provision," said Monmouthshire councillor Armand Watts, whose ward includes the original Severn Bridge.

"The roads around here are packed at rush hour as it is, add another 1,000 cars and we'll be gridlocked. Driving to Bristol will be the preferred choice as the train there from Chepstow is not direct so that's not going to be an attractive option.

"And with house prices rising rapidly, it's becoming almost impossible for those to get on the property ladder in the place they call home. Local people need support otherwise we're in danger of becoming gentrified."

'Financial roadblock gone'

But the toll removal is benefitting commuters and local workers as it "opens up enormous employment potential" in warehouses and offices on either sides of the Severn Estuary.

"The bridge toll going is massive," said recruitment consultant Stuart Martin, whose Caldicot firm Castlegate has 5,000 clients.

"For those lowest paid workers having to cross the bridge every day, it's a 10% pay rise at a stroke. In these times of austerity, that cannot be underestimated.

Image caption Maintenance of the two Severn bridges costs on average £6m a year

"I've had a 40% rise of people from Bristol coming to me looking for work in south Wales. That financial roadblock to an open Severnside marketplace has gone."

'Free-flowing'

The M4's Prince of Wales bridge will reopen as a free-flowing toll-free bridge "before morning rush hour" - at a time to be confirmed by Highways England - but with a 50mph (80km/h) speed restriction on temporary narrow lanes.

Shortly after the M4 bridge reopens later, the M48 original Severn crossing between Chepstow and Aust will shut westbound until 07:00 GMT Wednesday, for the tolls to be dismantled.

Image caption There have been tolls to cross the Severn Estuary since the original bridge opened in 1966

Further work will be carried out in 2019 to return both routes to a three-lane motorway with the usual 70mph speed limit.

The removal of the Severn tolls mean there are two remaining charges on British motorways - at the M25 Dartford Crossing at the River Thames and the M6 toll motorway in the West Midlands.

Now the only remaining toll road in Wales is Pembrokeshire's Cleddau Bridge which connects Pembroke Dock and Milford Haven - but that fee will be scrapped in April.