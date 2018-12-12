Image copyright Google Image caption St Mary's Street is one of Cardiff's busiest streets

A homeless man was found dead in a busy city street, while another was injured when his tent was set on fire.

The incidents happened in Cardiff on 10 December, and are both being investigated by police as part of separate inquiries.

The dead man was found on St Mary's Street at 19:30 GMT. His death is being treated as unexplained.

A man received minor injuries in the tent fire, which happened at about 13:30 GMT.

South Wales Police said: "The man has not yet been formally identified, but he is believed to be from the Llanrumney area and efforts are being made to contact next of kin."