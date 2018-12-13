Image copyright David Stowell/Geograph Image caption Bangor University managed to find savings of £8.5m last year without making any staff redundant

The only chemistry degree in Wales which can be taken partially through the medium of Welsh could be scrapped.

Bangor University has launched a consultation on the future of the course blaming fierce competition and a drop in numbers.

If the degree is axed, all current students would be able to graduate.

In October, the university revealed it needed to make a further £5m savings after announcing £8.5m of cuts last year.

A spokesman said: "Bangor University like many other universities are facing financial pressure including fierce competition in Britain and a significant drop in the population demographic in 18-20 year olds.

"In order to ensure healthy long term finances, the universities committee has approved many business causes for consultation. The plans are being discussed by unions and the university has begun a formal process of consultation with the staff and students who are affected."

The college said the current consultation was on the single-honours Bachelor of Science chemistry course.

"Whatever the outcome the university notes clearly that it will honour its commitment to current students and they will still be able to graduate with the course they registered," insisted university officials.

The university's Welsh language students' union president Gethin Morgan said talks would take place to "ensure students' voices are heard".

"The biggest worry about losing the Chemistry department is that this is the only place in Wales where there is the option to study part of the BSc course through the medium of Welsh," he added.

Image caption Prof Deri Thomas says time and money has been invested in Welsh language provision in Bangor

Emeritus professor Deri Thomas, who now carries out research in the university's chemistry school, said cutting the degree course would be a waste of money and resources pumped into Welsh language provision at the department.

"The school was built mainly for Welsh and Welsh-speaking students to study chemistry in Wales," said Prof Thomas.

"It has a Welsh ethos and has supported it in the department, in a industry that is not necessarily of that sort."