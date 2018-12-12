Image copyright Denbighshire County Council Image caption The Slavonian grebe has been seen in Rhyl

An endangered bird has been spotted making a rare visit to Wales.

The Slavonian grebe was spotted at a nature reserve in the coastal resort town of Rhyl, Denbighshire.

The bird is "red-listed" by the RSPB - the highest conservation priority, meaning that urgent action is needed due to a declining population.

Only 30 breeding pairs of the grebe species remain in the UK, and all are found in Scotland. Sightings in north Wales are rare.

Image copyright Denbighshire County Council Image caption The bird is "red-listed" by the RSPB

Tony Thomas, lead member environment at Denbighshire council, said: "It is fantastic to see a rare bird like the Slavonian grebe make a home here in Denbighshire."

The Brickfield Pond location chosen by the bird has been transformed from a derelict site by the council over the last two decades, turning it into an oasis for wildlife with reed beds attracting insects that make the perfect food for the grebe.

The council said it has been monitoring the grebe, and keeping in contact with the pond's regular birdwatchers.

During the summer the Slavonian grebe has yellow ear tufts, but in the winter the bird is purely black and white.

Between October and March they can be found around the UK coast, most notably in Scotland and Sussex.