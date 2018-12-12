Image caption Plans for the Mumbles Pier headland and foreshore will not be called in by the Welsh Government

Plans to redevelop the Mumbles Pier headland and foreshore will not be called in by the Welsh Government, it has emerged.

Ministers intervened before Swansea Council's planning committee met to determine the £35m scheme last month.

A council spokesman said: "The Welsh Government has written to the council to confirm that it will not be calling in the proposal."

Opponents have expressed their disappointment on social media.

A spokesman for pier owners and developers Ameco said: "This is an important step forward for everyone who wishes to see Mumbles Pier restored as part of a scheme that can rejuvenate Mumbles as a visitor destination."

A Welsh Government letter dated 12 December acknowledged opposition to the planned headland hotel rooms and foreshore flats, but said: "As the principle of residential development has already been accepted it is considered the local planning authority has adequately assessed the proposal in terms of the reserved matters proposed.

"The application is not considered to raise issues of national security or novel planning issues.

"Having considered all the factors cumulatively it is concluded the decision should be taken by the local planning authority in this instance and the application should not be called in."

Image copyright Richard Youle Image caption Ministers have concluded that the council adequately assessed the proposal

Ameco has consistently said revenue from the development would fund the ongoing restoration of the privately-owned pier.

A revamped pavilion and extended walkway will also be developed.