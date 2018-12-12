Image copyright Family photo Image caption Bethan Roper has been described as a "much-loved" family member

A woman who suffered fatal head injuries on a train "worked tirelessly for a better world", her family has said.

Charity worker Bethan Roper, 28, of Penarth, died after being critically injured while returning home from a Christmas shopping trip to Bath on 1 Decemeber.

Police believe she was leaning out of the window at the time.

Her father Adrian said: "All of us who knew Bethan have been very privileged."

Ms Roper attended Albert Road Primary School and Stanwell Comprehensive School, both in Penarth, before graduating from Cardiff Metropolitan University in 2013.

She was working for the Welsh Refugee Council and was a Unite union convener. She had also chaired the Cardiff branch of the Socialist Party of Great Britain.

Image copyright Cardiff School of Journalism/PA Image caption Bethan Roper had chaired the Cardiff branch of the Socialist Party of Great Britain

Her family said she loved music festivals, spending time with friends and had spent six months travelling the world.

"She was an avid reader, podcast listener and film watcher, with a deep insight into the world around her," her father said.

"She enjoyed life to the full whilst working tirelessly for a better world. She was also a much loved sister, daughter, grand-daughter and niece.

"She was beautiful in every way. Our pain couldn't be sharper or more justified, but I know that her goodness and fullness of spirit will live on in our hearts and actions."