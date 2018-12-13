Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The fall included a 20.8% drop in EU students accepted on to courses.

The number of students accepted on to full-time courses at Welsh universities has fallen by 5.7%, according to the admissions service UCAS.

Wales is the only part of the UK where the total number of students given places fell in 2018 compared with 2017.

It included a 20.8% drop in EU students accepted on to courses.

Universities Wales said the figures pointed to several potential challenges, including the decline in the number of 18-year-olds in Wales.

The UCAS figures reflect applications for full-time undergraduate courses, and do not include part-time and postgraduate students.

As well as the fall in EU students, there was a 6.5% drop in non-EU international students starting courses.

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams had previously said it was "inevitable" that changing student finance policies would affect Welsh universities' ability to recruit EU students.

The tuition fee grant, which was scrapped as part of major reforms to student finance, was also available to EU students.

There has also been a significant fall in the number of people applying to at least one Welsh university over the past two years but UCAS said it is only this year that it has been followed by a decrease in acceptances.

This year 71,455 people applied to at least one Welsh university, down 6.3% since 2017 following a 6.2% drop in the previous year.

Welsh applicants are the most likely to study outside their home country with more than 40% going to institutions in other parts of the UK.

UCAS said this is in contrast to Scotland and Northern Ireland where there are financial incentives for applicants to study at a home university.

Fewer 18-year-olds

A Universities Wales spokesman said the recent figures pointed to a number of potential challenges including "demographic change" in particular the decline in the number of 18-year-olds in Wales.

"However, despite this decline the proportion of those 18-year-olds in Wales choosing to go to university is at a record high," he said.

"The figures released today only cover full-time undergraduates. Early figures from the Students Loan Company suggest a large increase in the number of part-time students in Wales, which will not be included in this data. Support for part-time students is one of the unique features of the Welsh Government's student support package."